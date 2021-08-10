East Texas Now Business Break
Famous German T.V. show makes a stop at The Big Texan Steak Ranch

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Asphalt Cowboys is a German reality-documentary television show about truck drivers and following them around.

Today was their first day of shooting and after this they will be heading to El Paso and then California.

The show was following around truck driver, Joe Flege.

He says he wanted to stop in Amarillo just for The Big Texan.

“For the Texas Steak House Ranch and I’m on the way to El Paso so I never pass this place it’s great,” said Flege.

The Big Texan says their international business right now is down due to COVID-19, but believes this show could help their business.

“It’s one of the biggest German television reality shows in the German market right now. This is like discovery is to an American market, so for them to be on and have the Big Texan, the Texas Panhandle be featured on this it’s going to be a big boost,” said Bobby Lee, co-owner of The Big Texan.

Lee says international business typically relates to about 28 percent of business that walks through their door, however domestic travel has made up for the loss.

They say they have still had a great year and many people have drove Route 66 and made a stop in Amarillo for The Big Texan.

The German trucker says he loves the environment at The Big Texan.

“The whole style, you know, the old Texas style, the steaks, the people, I like this place,” said Flege.

For more information on the show, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

