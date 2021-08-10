Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas Now Business Break
By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Through Thursday of this week, only a few scattered showers/thundershowers will be possible over portions of Deep East Texas during the late afternoon/early evening hours. As we head into the end of the week and the weekend, chances for showers/thundershowers slowly increases and a few may occur over northern areas as well and not just southern areas. Mostly Sunny Skies are likely through Thursday, then a Partly Cloudy Sky is expected Friday through Tuesday of next week. Rain chances increase over the weekend through early next week to where we may all see at least something during this time. A weak cold front will likely stall over the Red River and should be close enough to where these scattered showers and/or thundershowers could occur in most areas. Again, these will remain scattered and not general in nature, so we will take what we can get. Slightly cooler temperatures are then expected with lower to a few middle 90s Sunday through Tuesday. We are still monitoring the tropics as Potential Tropical Cyclone #6 moves through the NE Caribbean Sea south of Puerto Rico. If/When this system gets a name, it will be Fred. According to the National Hurricane Center, this should be a tropical storm as it enters the Eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend with landfall somewhere along the Florida Panhandle areas either very late Sunday or early Monday morning. More to come. Enjoy your day.

