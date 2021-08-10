East Texas Now Business Break
Cyclist dies in early Monday crash near Carthage

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Monday morning crash near Carthage left a cyclist dead.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, at 5:45 a.m. Monday, DPS troopers responded to a crash on State Highway 149, approximately two miles northwest of the city of Carthage in Panola County. The investigators’ preliminary report indicates that the rider of a Mongoose Hotshot bicycle was traveling northwest on SH-149 without lights or reflectors. At the same time, a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling northwest on the same roadway. The driver of the Chevrolet struck the cyclist.

The cyclist was identified as Robert Owens, 66, of Carthage. Owens was pronounced at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

