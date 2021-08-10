East Texas Now Business Break
Amarillo police arrest 19 during sex offender compliance check

(Source: Gray News)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Police arrested 19 people for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements in Amarillo early this month.

The APD, U.S. Marshals Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security Investigations joined forces to conduct their annual sex offender compliance check.

It took a week to check on the 653 registered sex offenders within the city of Amarillo.

APD said a total of 19 arrests were made for failure to comply with registration requirement, which is a felony,.

In addition to the arrests, 18 non-compliance incident reports were filed for prosecution.

Four of the 14 absconded offenders were located and ten were found to be deceased.

AMARILLO POLICE DEPARTMENT MEDIA/PUBLIC RELEASE DATE: August 10, 2021 TIME: CASE NUMBER: INCIDENT TYPE: Sex...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

