Alleged Marshall kidnapping foiled when abductee causes crash

Erick Arellano Lozado is in the Harrison County Jail.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Marshall man is in custody of police, charged with aggravated kidnapping and other crimes.

Erick Arellano Lozada, 21, was arrested at the scene of a wreck.

Marshall police say that on Friday, Aug. 6, dispatchers received a call about a wreck on Victory Drive. When police arrived, they found a man chasing a woman around a crashed vehicle.

The woman told police that the man was her ex-boyfriend, and had shown up at her house unannounced and forced her from her home against her will. She said as he was driving away with her, she grabbed and yanked the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to go off the road and crash.

Marshall officers arrested Lozada at the scene. He has been booked into the Harrison County Jail, and charged with aggravated kidnapping, abandon/endangering a child, criminal negligence, assault causing bodily injury/family violence, and driving while intoxicated (2nd).

