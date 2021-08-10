East Texas Now Business Break
17-year-old accused of drowning cat in Randall County

Katlyn Smith, charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal by killing (Source: Randall County...
Katlyn Smith, charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal by killing (Source: Randall County Jail)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A 17-year-old was arrested in Randall County after court documents say she drowned and killed a cat.

According to a complaint filed on August 4, Katlyn Smith is accused of killing the cat on July 18.

The complaint says she “did then and there intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly and in a cruel manner kill an animal, namely a cat by submersing the cat in water causing death.”

She is charged with cruelty to a non-livestock animal by killing.

Animal cruelty is considered a felony under Texas law and is punishable by a $10,000 fine and up to two years in jail.

