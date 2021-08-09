East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Wiley College offering tuition credit to students who are vaccinated against COVID-19

Wiley College says they also must pledge to wear a face mask, advocate for others to wear them and attend a workshop
Wiley College is offering students at the Marshall, Texas, school a $500 credit toward their...
Wiley College is offering students at the Marshall, Texas, school a $500 credit toward their fall semester tuition if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or get their vaccination by Aug. 31.(Source: Wiley College)
By Curtis Heyen and Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — Students enrolled at an East Texas college can earn $500 toward their fall semester tuition if they get vaccinated or receive their COVID-19 vaccination by Aug. 31.

To get the Safe Community credit, a post on Wiley College’s Facebook page states, people who are attending the Marshall, Texas, school also must:

  • pledge to wear a face mask,
  • be an advocate for others to wear face masks, and,
  • complete a 15-minute Safe Community workshop. The workshop was held Aug. 3. But students still can achieve this goal by making an appointment with Health Services.

The post also states that students can submit their proof of vaccination and get their questions answered by contacting nurse Pamela Bradley by sending email to Pbradley@wileyc.edu.

COVID-19: ArkLaTex information hub

Wiley College held a lunchtime informational session about COVID-19 vaccines Monday, Aug. 9. Medical professionals shared information about the vaccinations and their impact on communities. This came on the heels of its Welcome Week on Aug. 2-6.

Earlier this summer, the school offered a $750 credit to people who enroll early. The deadline to qualify for that incentive was June 28.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Coyle Jr. (Source: Greg County Jail website)
1 person in custody after 3 firefighters injured, 2 businesses damaged in Longview fire
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man shot multiple times on Dobbs Terrace
Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Krebb, 33, escaped from Leon County on Friday. Anyone with...
Leon County escapee involved in East Texas pursuit; still on the run
‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
Single-vehicle crash kills teen driver south of Tyler

Latest News

Texas Governor Seal
Gov. Abbott actions to fight COVID-19 surge include soliciting nurses out of state
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith provides an update regarding an increase in the spread of...
‘Time to get off the fence’: Smith County officials make pleas for vaccinations
FILE - In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer...
COVID vaccines to be required for military under new US plan
Half the US Population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. (Source: CNN Newsource)
US health officials to release new COVID-19 data
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2013, file photo, a sign marks the entrance to the federal...
US investigates latest case of a rare tropical disease