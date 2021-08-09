East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: Lufkin Panthers hit practice field with chip on shoulder

By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Panther football team is entering the 2021 season with frustration following a 6-5 season in 2020.

The Pack continues their two-decade-long streak of making the playoffs but the third place finish after back-to-back district titles was less than ideal.

The team lost in the bi-district playoffs 41-5 against rival Longview. One thing that hurt the team was inexperience. Last year 14 sophomores saw quality playing time. Those players are back and the strength looks to be a strong defensive line and secondary.

The offense will have to replace quarterback Jordan Moore, who left to Texas Southern, and Caleb Berry, who is now at the University of Washington.

