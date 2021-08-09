East Texas Now Business Break
Victim identified from Sunday morning shooting in Tyler

Shooting investigation
Shooting investigation(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office named Edgar Rios Villanueva, 20, of Tyler, as the victim of an early Sunday morning shooting

The incident took place around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block Dobbs Terrace in Tyler. Villanueva was transported to UT Health Tyler where he underwent emergency surgery and is currently listed in stable condition.

The sheriff’s office has named Nonacinano Carreno Hernandez, 43, of Tyler, as the prime suspect of this shooting. As of Monday, an arrest warrant for Hernandez was issued with bond set at $400,000.

Hernandez’s whereabouts are currently unknown. Anyone with information regarding this suspect are asked to call the Smith County Sheriff’s Office at 903-566-6600.

