East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Unique Central Texas coffee shop searches for some equally unique employees

Dozens of potential workers 18 and older with special needs turned out for what many of the...
Dozens of potential workers 18 and older with special needs turned out for what many of the applicants said was their first ever job interview.(Courtesy photo)
By Julie Hays
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A coffee shop that employs those with intellectual and developmental disabilities is getting ready to open in downtown Waco, and that’s welcome news to dozens in the area who are hoping for a chance to work there.

Bitty & Beau’s Coffee held a job fair over the weekend at the Waco Hilton ahead of its expected fall opening.

Dozens of potential workers 18 and older with special needs turned out for what many of the applicants said was their first ever job interview. Chris Barrington, 32, has autism and had never been on an interview before Saturday.

“Why do you want to work there?” his caregiver Michell Girard asked him.

“Is it to make tons of money?  Or is it because you want to learn new things and make friends?”

“Yes,” Barrington said confidently.

Chris and dozens of others took part in group interviews in which applicants were asked simply to share things about themselves.

Tanner Underwood, 23, was also there for his first job interview.

Tanner was a 13-year-old Lorena eight grader when his mother’s car was rear ended in 2012 on Interstate 35 near the Waco traffic circle

He suffered a severe traumatic brain injury.

His mom, Carol, has been with him every step of the way in his recovery and encouraged her son to apply for a job.

She says it is a big next step for Tanner.

“Having a job would be a big step to the next phase of his recovery,” Carol said.

“We’re super excited about Bitty and Beau’s coming here and hope he gets a job.”

Meghan Young, the program director from Bitty & Beau’s corporate office, made the trip to Waco to help out.

She was excited about the nearly 50 people she says asked for a chance to join the unique business which aims to change the way people view those with disabilities.

“We’re hiring our cashiers, our baristas, greeters at our coffee shop and all that so we’re having a lot of fun,” she said.

Bitty & Beau’s says it plans to hire in the next few weeks for the Waco shop, which is due to open in early October at 110 Franklin Ave.

Amy and Ben Wright of Wilmington, N.C. started Bitty & Beau’s Coffee in 2016, inspired by their children, Bitty, 11, and Beau, 16, both of whom have Down syndrome.

Since that time, the Wrights have opened nine coffees shops across five states, mostly on the East Coast.

They decided to spread their wings to Waco because of its community feel and popularity worldwide as a tourist destination.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Coyle Jr. (Source: Greg County Jail website)
1 person in custody after 3 firefighters injured, 2 businesses damaged in Longview fire
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man shot multiple times on Dobbs Terrace
Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Krebb, 33, escaped from Leon County on Friday. Anyone with...
Leon County escapee involved in East Texas pursuit; still on the run
‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
Single-vehicle crash kills teen driver south of Tyler

Latest News

State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
Texas Governor Seal
Gov. Abbott actions to fight COVID-19 surge include soliciting nurses out of state
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith provides an update regarding an increase in the spread of...
‘Time to get off the fence’: Smith County officials make pleas for vaccinations
East Texas Now will host a Back-to-School Superintendent Roundtable featuring superintendents...
East Texas Now to host Back-to-School Superintendent Roundtable
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 6,004 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas