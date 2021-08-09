East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler police investigate shooting of 14-year-old

Police lights.
Police lights.(Gray News)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
From the Tyler Police Department

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - The Tyler Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, Aug. 8 around 8:50 p.m. at South Fleishel Avenue and East Elm Street.

Suspects shot and injured a 14-year-old male, who was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tyler Police non-emergency number (903) 531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at (903) 597-2833.

