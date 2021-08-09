East Texas Now Business Break
Tyler attorney appointed to state library commission

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Gov. Abbott appointed David Iglesias to the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC). The commission protects significant resources, provides information services, inspiring and supporting research, education, and reading.

David Iglesias of Tyler is the Principal Attorney with Iglesias Law Firm, PLLC. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and is admitted to practice before the United States Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, and in other courts and jurisdictions. Iglesias volunteers with UT Health East Texas, UT Health Tyler, The Federalist Society, Hispanic Leadership Alliance, the Tyler ISD Foundation, and other organizations. Iglesias received a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Austin College and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.

Iglesias’ appointment is set to expire on September 28, 2021.

