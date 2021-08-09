East Texas Now Business Break
Two tigers settle into their new home at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elsa and India, two rescued tigers that recently moved from South Texas to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, are settling in at the sanctuary.

“We’re just trying to mimic what they have in the wild,” said Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch Director Noelle Almrud.

“We give them as much space as we possibly can. We give them natural substrates. We give them things to do, water features if they like water. Things to climb on,” Almrud said. “Things to play with, to simulate an environment that they would have in the wild.”

She said the estimated cost of care per tiger per year is about $25,000. With Elsa and India, they have five tigers at the 14,000-acre sanctuary.

“That’s our job,” Almrud said. “To make sure these guys have the respect and dignity that they deserve for the rest of their lives.”

