East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Texas Tech offering vaccine incentives to students, faculty and staff

(KOSA)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech University is encouraging its students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated against COVID-19 by offering incentive programs.

Those who are fully vaccinated can register for weekly drawings for various prizes. The first drawing will be held on Sept. 15 to allow for the campus community to get vaccinated. Those who are already fully vaccinated can enter now.

For students to register, they must upload a copy of their CDC issued vaccination card (or appropriate documentation if received abroad) to Student Health Services just as you would other university required vaccinations such as MMR and Meningitis.

Faculty and staff that are fully vaccinated will enter their drawing by submitting their name via this link. If selected as a winner, the individual must produce their CDC issued vaccination card proving that they are fully vaccinated when they pick up their prize.

The university will also host campus vaccination clinics throughout the semester.

A full list of incentives and drawing dates can be found - here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Coyle Jr. (Source: Greg County Jail website)
1 person in custody after 3 firefighters injured, 2 businesses damaged in Longview fire
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man shot multiple times on Dobbs Terrace
Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Krebb, 33, escaped from Leon County on Friday. Anyone with...
Leon County escapee involved in East Texas pursuit; still on the run
Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, is joined by...
Texas Democrats continue holdout, don’t show for new session
COVID hospitalizations
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tyler-Longview area increased in last week faster than ever before

Latest News

Students, classroom, mask, education
Dallas schools requiring masks, defying Gov. Abbott’s order
Elsa the tiger at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch.
WebXtra: Two tigers find new home at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch
Elsa the Tiger at Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch.
WebXtra: Elsa Tiger
Gold Star families, veterans, and supporters stand around the 16 panel wall to remember those...
GoldStars Tribute Wall makes first-ever stop in Texas, is set up in downtown Mineola
Shooting investigation
Victim identified from Sunday morning shooting in Tyler