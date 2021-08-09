East Texas Now Business Break
State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August

((Source: USDA website))
By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing approximately $267 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August as the state continues its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Emergency SNAP benefits have helped millions of eligible Texas families and individuals put food on the table as they navigate the ongoing coronavirus pandemic,” said Governor Abbott. “These supplemental benefits from HHSC will help continue to provide crucial support to Texans in need across the Lone Star State.”

“These emergency SNAP benefits continue to help Texans during the ongoing pandemic by providing food for individuals and their families,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. “We are happy to continue to support that need.”

HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households are receiving a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

The emergency August allotments are in addition to the more than $3.9 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Recipients will also continue to receive a 15 percent increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021. This 15 percent increase and the additional emergency allotment amount should appear in recipients’ accounts by August 31.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1.4 million eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.

