Smith County Jail has 102 cases of COVID-19 among inmates

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new wave of COVID-19 infections is spreading within the Smith County Jail.

At a press conference today, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said that after four months of the jail being “COVID-free,” cases are now spreading rapidly. Over the span of just three weeks, Smith said case numbers have risen from “a few” to 102. As of Monday’s press conference, 15 jail employees are sick and 12 of them have been quarantined.

“We can’t quarantine fast enough to keep up,” Smith said at the press conference.

Additionally, Smith noted that 1,100 inmates have been offered the shot but only 200 have accepted.

