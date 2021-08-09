East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Smith County Jail has 102 cases of COVID-19 among inmates

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith provides an update regarding an increase in the spread of...
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith provides an update regarding an increase in the spread of COVID-19 at the Smith County Jail.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new wave of COVID-19 infections is spreading within the Smith County Jail.

At a press conference today, Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said that after four months of the jail being “COVID-free,” cases are now spreading rapidly. Over the span of just three weeks, Smith said case numbers have risen from “a few” to 102. As of Monday’s press conference, 15 jail employees are sick and 12 of them have been quarantined.

“We can’t quarantine fast enough to keep up,” Smith said at the press conference.

Additionally, Smith noted that 1,100 inmates have been offered the shot but only 200 have accepted.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Coyle Jr. (Source: Greg County Jail website)
1 person in custody after 3 firefighters injured, 2 businesses damaged in Longview fire
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man shot multiple times on Dobbs Terrace
Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Krebb, 33, escaped from Leon County on Friday. Anyone with...
Leon County escapee involved in East Texas pursuit; still on the run
‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
Single-vehicle crash kills teen driver south of Tyler

Latest News

Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 6,004 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Alligator snapping turtles seized in illegal trafficking case returned to East Texas
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WEBXTRA: Marshall Animal Shelter
Newest animal shelter in Texas opens doors in Marshall