Single-vehicle crash kills teen driver south of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash on Friday left a young driver dead at the scene.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, troopers were dispatched at 12:40 p.m. Friday to a crash on State Highway 155, eight miles south of Tyler in Smith County. According to the investigators’ preliminary report, a 16-year-old male driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on SH-155 when, for an unknown reason, he traveled across the southbound lanes and off the roadway. The vehicle traveled down an embankment and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced at the scene.

