SFA Athletics Department develops COVID-19 plan

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - You can find the Stephen F. Austin State University football team hard at work in the morning hours during the week. The early practice is just part of the routine as they get ready for the season.

As is the case with many of us, the ongoing pandemic and the rise of the delta variant is also an expected factor in the daily schedule.

“I mean our coaches and our staff, we talk about it on a daily basis,” said Ryan Ivey, SFA’s athletics director. “I know the coaches talk to their student-athletes on a daily basis. This, you know, unfortunately, we’ve been doing this now for a little bit over a year, and so, it’s kind of part of our daily routine and it’s the unfortunate part of where we are with the pandemic and the virus.”

COVID cases continue to rise across East Texas, which of course has the potential to impact the fall season. One of the best ways to prevent the spread is through vaccination, which is something that Ivey and his staff have made a priority.

“Football we are approaching about the 87-percent vaccination rate,” Ivey said. “Overall, from a departmental standpoint, we are probably at about that 65 percent aspect of it right now with things increasing as student-athletes come back to campus. We’re seeing more and more student-athletes be vaccinated.”

As of now, everything is still on track for the athletic calendar. with state guidelines in play, there’s a limit to how much control the university and the athletic department can have. However, the experience of 2020 brings confidence for 2021.

“We’ve got a good plan in place because we used that last year,” Ivey said. “And so, we feel confident that if we had to go and really implement some more stringent recommendations or requirements or processes if you will, we’ll be able to do that.”

