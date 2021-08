TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Rose Garden Center will be closed Monday, Aug. 16 through Thursday, Aug. 19 to replace a water main at the Rose Complex construction site.

The Rose Garden will still be open on those days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The West Houston Street gate will be the only point of entrance.

