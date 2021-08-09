East Texas Now Business Break
Monday’s Weather: Heat advisory through 7p.m.

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:01 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another typical August forecast is ahead for us. Warm and muggy this morning with temperatures in the upper 70s. Expect partly cloudy skies today with temperatures reaching the mid 90s but feeling like the triple digits. A heat advisory will be in effect from late morning through the early evening hours. Expect a little bit of a breeze today and tomorrow, but lighter winds through midweek. Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 90s this week with little relief in sight. A weak disturbance could bring slight chances for rain back to the forecast by the weekend, but at this point, it doesn’t look to be enough to give us much of a cool down.

