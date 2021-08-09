Monday Midday Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today with highs around 96°. Heat Indices into the triple digits, and Heat Advisories in effect for today and tomorrow as feels like temperatures could reach 109°. A few lucky folks could see a sea breeze shower this afternoon, especially in Deep East Texas.

We’ll hold onto those low sea breeze rain chances through the work week. Highs this week will be around or just above normal (mid to upper 90s), and heat indices into the triple digits likely all through the work week. We’re watching a potential cold front that would cool our highs down to the mid 90s for the weekend, but the main impact will better rain chances for all East Texas. We’ve got 30% in for both Saturday and Sunday right now. Let’s hope we can raise those chances and help keep East Texas drought free.

