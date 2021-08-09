East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Lufkin/Nacogdoches area has 0 available ICU beds due to COVID-19 surge

By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - There are no ICU beds available in Lufkin/Nacogdoches area hospitals.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, as of Saturday, all available ICU beds have become occupied due to an increase in COVID-19 cases with 50 patients hospitalized due to the virus.

Texas DSHS currently shows Angelina County with 555 active cases and Nacogdoches County with 215 active cases.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Coyle Jr. (Source: Greg County Jail website)
1 person in custody after 3 firefighters injured, 2 businesses damaged in Longview fire
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man shot multiple times on Dobbs Terrace
Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Krebb, 33, escaped from Leon County on Friday. Anyone with...
Leon County escapee involved in East Texas pursuit; still on the run
Texas state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, dean of the Texas House of Representatives, is joined by...
Texas Democrats continue holdout, don’t show for new session
COVID hospitalizations
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tyler-Longview area increased in last week faster than ever before

Latest News

Tyler Rose Garden Center to be closed next week
COVID-19
Gregg County, Smith County officials holding press conferences on rising COVID-19 cases
Tyler attorney appointed to state library commission
Single-vehicle crash kills teen driver south of Tyler