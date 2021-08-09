East Texas Now Business Break
Judge: Norwegian cruises can require proof of vaccination

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIAMI (AP) - A federal judge on Sunday night granted Norwegian Cruise Line’s request to temporarily block a Florida law banning cruise companies from asking passengers for proof of coronavirus vaccination before they board a ship.

A U.S. district judge granted the preliminary injunction in a lawsuit challenging the state’s “vaccine passport” ban, which was signed into law in May by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The state’s attorney has said the law’s aim is to prevent discrimination against passengers who don’t get vaccinated.

Norwegian says vaccine proof is needed to safely resume its cruises.

A Norwegian cruise is set to depart from Miami on Aug. 15. It will be the company’s first voyage from Florida since the pandemic halted its operations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

