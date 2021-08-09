Interstate 20 traffic slow-moving in Smith Co. around 18-wheeler fire
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One lane of Interstate 20 in eastern Smith County is closed as crews work to clean up after an 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire early Monday.
Sometime after 2:00 a.m. law enforcement and emergency crews responded to I-20, just before Exit 571 in the Winona area.
A tanker truck had crashed into a guardrail and caught fire in the westbound lanes. The driver was able to escape, however, their current condition is unknown.
Traffic had been backed up for miles at one point. One lane of westbound traffic has reopened, though traffic is moving slowly.
Additional details about the cause of the wreck were not immediately available.
The Texas Department of Transportation was on the scene to clear debris from the roadway.
