Interstate 20 traffic slow-moving in Smith Co. around 18-wheeler fire

One lane of Interstate 20 in eastern Smith County is closed as crew work to clean up after an 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire early Monday.
One lane of Interstate 20 in eastern Smith County is closed as crew work to clean up after an 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire early Monday.(KLTV staff)
By Erika Holland and Lane Luckie
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One lane of Interstate 20 in eastern Smith County is closed as crews work to clean up after an 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire early Monday.

Sometime after 2:00 a.m. law enforcement and emergency crews responded to I-20, just before Exit 571 in the Winona area.

Smith County law enforcement responded to an 18-wheeler crash and fire on I-20 early Monday.
Smith County law enforcement responded to an 18-wheeler crash and fire on I-20 early Monday.(KLTV staff)

A tanker truck had crashed into a guardrail and caught fire in the westbound lanes. The driver was able to escape, however, their current condition is unknown.

Traffic had been backed up for miles at one point. One lane of westbound traffic has reopened, though traffic is moving slowly.

Emergency crews worked to extinguish a the burning 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 early Monday.
Emergency crews worked to extinguish a the burning 18-wheeler on Interstate 20 early Monday.(KLTV staff)

Additional details about the cause of the wreck were not immediately available.

The Texas Department of Transportation was on the scene to clear debris from the roadway.

