Hudson’s Brandon Belt shows little rust coming off of IL with big weekend

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Brandon Belt showed little signs of rust in his first series back with the San Francisco Giants following a month long stay on the team’s injury list.

The Hudson native went 5-13 with 4 home runs in a three game series over the weekend.

“t always feels good to produce,’ Belt said. “Especially with 5-6 weeks off. It has been tough in the past to do that but just maturing in the past years, knowing what I want to do at the plate and knowing how to stay more consistent has helped me. It feels good to get back out there and not have a lot of downtime where I have to adjust.”

Belt was sidelined back in June with a knee injury that at first looked to be season ending. Belt stayed the course and opted out of surgery to just let his body heal. His game-tying home run on Sunday came as a pinch hitter.

“I told Gabe [Kapler] that if wanted to keep me in then I was good to go,” Belt said. “I was feeling a little more sore than normal so I think that played into his decision to not put me out there. I could have gone in if he needed me to.”

Belt also extended his hitting streak to 13-straight games, going back to his time before the injury. That is a career high.

