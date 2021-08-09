East Texas Now Business Break
Hudson’s Brandon Belt shows little rust coming off of IL with big weekend

Brandon Belt talks about pending start of MLB season
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Brandon Belt showed little signs of rust in his first series back with the San Francisco Giants following a month long stay on the team’s injury list.

The Hudson native went 5-13 with 4 home runs in a three game series over the weekend.

“t always feels good to produce,’ Belt said. “Especially with 5-6 weeks off. It has been tough in the past to do that but just maturing in the past years, knowing what I want to do at the plate and knowing how to stay more consistent has helped me. It feels good to get back out there and not have a lot of downtime where I have to adjust.”

Belt was sidelined back in June with a knee injury that at first looked to be season ending. Belt stayed the course and opted out of surgery to just let his body heal. His game-tying home run on Sunday came as a pinch hitter.

“I told Gabe [Kapler] that if wanted to keep me in then I was good to go,” Belt said. “I was feeling a little more sore than normal so I think that played into his decision to not put me out there. I could have gone in if he needed me to.”

Belt also extended his hitting streak to 13-straight games, going back to his time before the injury. That is a career high.

