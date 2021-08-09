East Texas Now Business Break
Gregg County, Smith County officials holding press conferences on rising COVID-19 cases

COVID-19
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Officials in Gregg County and Smith County are holding press conferences Monday to address the status of COVID-19 cases in the area.

The press conference in Gregg County will be in conjunction with Christus Good Shepherd and Longview Regional Medical Center. It will be held at noon.

NET Health will host a press conference at 2 p.m. Speakers include:

George Roberts, NET Health CEO

Dr. Tom Cummins, CMO of UT Health East Texas

Dr. Mark Anderson, CMO of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances

Dr. Paul McGaha, Smith County Medical Authority

Dr. Li-Yu Mitchell, Smith County Medical Society

Rev. Ralph Caraway, Pastor of the St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler

Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith

According to a press release, “Topics will include the current and projected capacity at our local hospital systems, the sharp increase of new COVID cases within the last few weeks, and the importance of all eligible persons to initiate and to complete the COVID vaccination series.”

Both press conferences will be aired live on KLTV and streamed on East Texas Now.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

