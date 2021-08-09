GoldStars Tribute Wall makes first-ever stop in Texas, is set up in downtown Mineola

When Samuel Nicoara began the mission his brother asked him, “After working so hard on it, how will you gauge that this is a success?” He told his brother that if he can touch one life every time the wall goes out, it’s mission accomplished.

The wall travels around the country to promote awareness about the sacrifices made by fallen soldiers.

Memorial Day was the 10th anniversary of the GoldStars Tribute Wall. President and Founder of the wall, Nicoara said the idea for the wall came to him 13 years ago in a dream.

“A KIA, killed in action, is usually late teens, early twenties with parents probably mid-40s. Sixty years later they’re way gone, never to see anything to memorialize their child’s sacrifice. It was then that I decided to design and build this memorial, not knowing what I’m getting myself into at the time, but here we are today, ten years later,” Nicoara said.

The wall is made up of 16 panels. It’s 91 feet long and stands 9 feet tall. It has more than seven thousand names of fallen soldiers from the United States Army, Marines, Air Force, and Navy during the Gulf, Iraq, and Afghanistan wars. John Ring advocates for Veterans all over the country and is part of the Mineola American Legion. He said he had friends who saw the wall in Florida and told him about it. He pitched the idea to the city council and within a couple of months, they were able to get it to East Texas.

“We honor our fallen on Memorial Day but it’s always good to acknowledge the fact that our Gold Star families, they honor every single day,” Ring said. “They grieve every single day. That’s the way I live. I live in honoring our veterans, our heroes, our 22 veterans that commit suicide a day, and our Gold Star families every day.”

Gold Star families, veterans, and supporters were in attendance. Misty Goldman’s brother Lance Corporal Shane Goldman is on the wall.

“It’s not just about what’s going on in the politics and government today, or Memorial Day and Labor Day, once your name or your family member’s is on the wall, then everything takes a whole new light,” Misty Goldman said. “And those holidays or those days mean so much more; the flag means so much more. I can’t explain what it does to you.”

During the event, Misty Goldman and her family got to meet other Gold Star families and said it’s humbling.

“I actually met another mom and sister whose son and brother was a lance corporal in the Marine Corps as well, so that was really neat,” she said. “We made new friends today and exchanged phone numbers, and we’ll be Facebook friends for life. It’s very special.”

Richard Black is a veteran who was wounded twice in Vietnam. He said he showed up to show solidarity.

“Everybody should see this. This is beautiful. It’s really important that the people understand what these men and women gave for their country,” Black said.

For it being their first time in Texas, Nicoara said, “It was a pretty amazing turnout. I love the little towns, and Mineola seems to be just full of patriots and just amazing folks. The welcome in this town was amazing.”

The group is a 501C3 and run by volunteer work. Nicoara said they use vacation time from their jobs to make this happen.

When Nicoara began the mission his brother asked him, “After working so hard on it, how will you gauge that this is a success? And I told that if I can touch one life every time the wall goes out, it’s mission accomplished. Look around, I think a few lives have been touched today.”

The wall will be leaving Mineola Monday morning and heading to New Mexico next. For more information on their mission and where they’ll be, you can visit GoldStars Tribute Wall’s website.

