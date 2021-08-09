East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Eight men arrested in online Central Texas child sex sting; oldest is 79

Top row (left to right): Charles Pulley, Christopher Slough, Daniel Martinez and Ramon...
Top row (left to right): Charles Pulley, Christopher Slough, Daniel Martinez and Ramon Rodriguez. (Bottom row) left to right: Vidoll Smith, Kevin Wallace, Gustavo Miranda and Harkin Alano.(Jail photos)
By Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Eight men have been arrested in a two-day online child sex sting in Bell County, the oldest of whom is 79.

Two of the men traveled more than two hours to meet with whom they thought was a teenage girl, Bell County sheriff’s Maj. T.J. Cruz said in a press release Monday.

Two others are active-duty military personnel, he said.

“Each individual engaged in sexual conversation with a person believed to be a 15- or 16-year-old female and agreed to meet this person to engage in sexual acts for a fee,” Cruz said.

Kevin Wallace, 31; Harkin Alano, 49; Christopher Slough, 43, of Irving; Vidoll Smith, 27, of Temple: Gustavo Miranda, 38; Ramon Rodriguez, 24; Charles Pulley, 63, of Gun Barrel City and Daniel Martinez, 79 were arrested in the sting, Cruz said in a press release Monday.

Slough, Smith, Wallace, and Pulley remained in the Bell County Jail Monday, where they are held in lieu of $50,000 bonds.

Smith was held on bonds totaling $54,000.

He’s also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Alano, Miranda and Rodriguez did not appear on the jail’s online roster Monday.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Coyle Jr. (Source: Greg County Jail website)
1 person in custody after 3 firefighters injured, 2 businesses damaged in Longview fire
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man shot multiple times on Dobbs Terrace
Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Krebb, 33, escaped from Leon County on Friday. Anyone with...
Leon County escapee involved in East Texas pursuit; still on the run
‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
‘We are seeing a new surge’ Gregg County officials urge vaccinations, community help
Single-vehicle crash kills teen driver south of Tyler

Latest News

State of Texas to extend $267M SNAP benefits for August
Texas Governor Seal
Gov. Abbott actions to fight COVID-19 surge include soliciting nurses out of state
Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith provides an update regarding an increase in the spread of...
‘Time to get off the fence’: Smith County officials make pleas for vaccinations
East Texas Now will host a Back-to-School Superintendent Roundtable featuring superintendents...
East Texas Now to host Back-to-School Superintendent Roundtable
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 6,004 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas