Access off I-20 impacted by wreck involving fire in big rig hauling about 5 tons of frozen chicken

There was no immediate word on whether the cargo would be trashed or, if salvageable, given to a food bank
Access to the Haughton exit off westbound Interstate 20 was blocked when a big rig hauling...
Access to the Haughton exit off westbound Interstate 20 was blocked when a big rig hauling about 5 tons of frozen chicken caught fire the afternoon of Aug. 8, 2021.(Source: Haughton Police Department)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Access to a section of Interstate 20 was impacted by a big rig fire.

It involved a tractor-trailer rig hauling what is believed about five tons of frozen chicken, Bossier sheriff’s Deputy Rod White said.

The driver pulled to the side of the road sometime between 4 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8 on the westbound off-ramp at mile marker 33 in Bossier Parish.

That’s the ramp used to access the Pilot Travel Center, Louisiana Highway 157 or North Elm Street in Haughton.

Westbound travelers who want to get off I-20 were advised to use the Goodwill Road exit near Minden or use the Interstate 220 exit at Bossier City.

White said that the driver was able to get out of the truck on his own and that he doesn’t think anyone was hurt.

There was no immediate word on whether the cargo would be trashed or, if salvageable, given to a food bank or another charity.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

