WEBXTRA: GCSO’s stray livestock problem

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Like other counties, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has to devote time and manpower to wrangling livestock when it gets out of containment areas and into roads.

They are asking ranchers and livestock owners to contact them, so they can keep information records on who found livestock may belong to. That way, they can avoid having to send the animals to auction.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.