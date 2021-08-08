East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WEBXTRA: GCSO’s stray livestock problem

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Like other counties, the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office has to devote time and manpower to wrangling livestock when it gets out of containment areas and into roads.

They are asking ranchers and livestock owners to contact them, so they can keep information records on who found livestock may belong to. That way, they can avoid having to send the animals to auction.

We’ll have more on this story later today.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Coyle Jr. (Source: Greg County Jail website)
1 person in custody after 3 firefighters injured, 2 businesses damaged in Longview fire
Big D & Bubba find new radio home in East Texas
COVID hospitalizations
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Tyler-Longview area increased in last week faster than ever before
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man shot multiple times on Dobbs Terrace
Kevin Krebb and Kevin Kahler
Leon County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmates

Latest News

Ta'Zyion Douglas (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Last of 4 suspects in fatal April 27 shooting in Lufkin turns himself in to authorities
WEBXTRA: Gregg County Sheriff's Office stray livestock problem
Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Krebb, 33, escaped from Leon County on Friday. Anyone with...
Leon County escapee involved in East Texas pursuit; still on the run
Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man shot multiple times on Dobbs Terrace