Smith County Sheriff’s Office investigating after man shot multiple times on Dobbs Terrace

By Gary Bass
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Investigators with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office are trying to locate the suspect in a shooting incident on Dobbs Terrace that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest early Sunday morning.

According to a press release, SCSO deputies responded to the 100 block of Dobbs Terrace at about 1:30 a.m Sunday, When they got to the scene, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest. They also learned that the suspect had fled the scene before deputies got there.

UT Health EMS personnel transported the victim to the UT Health Tyler Emergency Room.

“Smith County investigators and the Crime Scene Unit responded for further investigation,” the press release stated. “During their investigation, a suspect was identified at a secondary location in Smith County. Upon arrival at this location, the suspect was not located. However, additional evidence was obtained.”

According to the press release, the shooting victim underwent surgery at UT Health Tyler ad is in serious condition. His name is being withheld at this time.

“This is an ongoing investigation, and further details will be released as they become available,” the press release stated.

