WEBXTRA: Back to School Fun Day gives back to Tyler youth

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 4th Annual Daryl L. Davis Youth Foundation Back to School Fun Day is taking place at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler.

The event is centered around activities for kids to gear up to go back to school. Kids are given a free backpack with school supplies.

Activities such as a bounce house, food, snow cones, music, and fishing are available. NET Health is also in attendance to give out free COVID-19 vaccines.

The idea of the event came to Davis as a way to give kids one last fun weekend before school starts. so they can focus on the school year. The event is until 5 p.m.

