East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very quiet weather pattern should continue into most of next week as high pressure begins to build into the southeast and southern U. S.. The haze/Smoke is likely to hang around for at least the weekend, causing our hazy skies to persist. Lots of sunshine expected through next week as well. No major chances of rain are expected with a few scattered showers possible next week, mainly over southern counties. A few may make it into the northern sections by next Thursday and Friday, but rainfall amounts are expected to be very small. Temperatures should be nearing normal conditions this weekend and stay there or slightly above normal through the week. Temperatures-Humidity values should reach triple digits this weekend and remain there, during the afternoon hours, through all of next week. Stay cool and remember to HYDRATE, even before you venture outside to do any yard work or even to just go outside. Be safe. Have a great weekend.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Big D & Bubba find new radio home in East Texas
Roger McCasland, 44, of Mesquite, was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with...
Mesquite man arrested in connection with shooting death of man found buried in Van Zandt County
The homes are side-bv-side.
Owner of burned Winona homes lost pets, vehicle in fire that started in golf cart charger
A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the...
Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town
David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, La.
Smith County affidavit: FBI agent exposed himself to juveniles in Texas, Louisiana, Florida

Latest News

Smoke/Haze again expected for Saturday and Sunday. Hopefully less on Monday.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
More smoke today from the Western U.S. Wildfires. Even some smoke from a Polk County Controlled...
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
More smoke today from the Western U.S. Wildfires. Even some smoke from a Polk County Controlled...
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips