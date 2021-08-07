Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very quiet weather pattern should continue into most of next week as high pressure begins to build into the southeast and southern U. S.. The haze/Smoke is likely to hang around for at least the weekend, causing our hazy skies to persist. Lots of sunshine expected through next week as well. No major chances of rain are expected with a few scattered showers possible next week, mainly over southern counties. A few may make it into the northern sections by next Thursday and Friday, but rainfall amounts are expected to be very small. Temperatures should be nearing normal conditions this weekend and stay there or slightly above normal through the week. Temperatures-Humidity values should reach triple digits this weekend and remain there, during the afternoon hours, through all of next week. Stay cool and remember to HYDRATE, even before you venture outside to do any yard work or even to just go outside. Be safe. Have a great weekend.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.