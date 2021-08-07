East Texas Now Business Break
East Texas Football Kickoff Luncheon felt like pep rally

By Michael Coleman
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The high school football season is right around the corner, and Thursday’s East Texas Football Kickoff Luncheon felt like a pep rally. It had a motivational speaker, a marching band, and cheerleaders.

Inspirational speaker Stephen Mackey was accompanied by the Bullard High School Marching Band and cheerleaders.

“Our coaches, they invest in our young people,” Mackey said during his talk at the event. ‘It’s so much more than how to play a sport. They invest in the importance of integrity. They teach them and invest in the importance of having a great attitude. But you know there are gonna be days something won’t go right.”

Mackey also talked about the game of life. Speaking to a group of coaches and players, he said character needs to outlast talent when one’s playing days are over.

Ricklan Holmes, the Tyler High School football coach said, Mackey’s message is very relevant in today’s world.

“We’ve been using Mackey since the pandemic,” Holmes said. “You know, he came on board with sports youth and the Texas High School Coaches Association. And the great job he’s been doing with the level of education that he ties together with sports has been amazing.”

His character development is second to none,” said Joe Willis the Tyler Legacy football coach. “As far as the progress I’ve seen out there, I love the fact that he comes to the schools and gets to know some of the kids as well. it’s such an awesome thing with TSHCA supporting him and his cars. and now we have them as a part of our team as well.”

Mackey’s background in sports is outshined only by his life experiences, whether you’re on the big screen or in the same room with him. His charisma and keeping it 100 persona real bring it all home.

“People of great character, they improve their talent, but people with great talent don’t necessarily improve their character,” Mackey told East Texas News.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

