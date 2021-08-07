Back to School Fun Day gives back to Tyler youth

East Texas Now Business Break
The 4th annual Daryl L Davis Youth Foundation Back to School Fun Day is taking place at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By Justin Honore
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 4th Annual Daryl L. Davis Youth Foundation Back to School Fun Day took place at the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler on Saturday.

The event was centered around activities for kids to gear up to go back to school. Kids were given a free backpack with school supplies. The activities consisted of a bounce house, food, snow cones, music, and fishing. NET Health was also in attendance to give out free COVID-19 vaccines.

The idea of the event came to Davis as a way to give kids one last fun weekend before school starts so they would have the keys they need to succeed.

“We want our kids to be prepared going back to school with their attention focused on what they have to do to be successful in life,” Davis said.

Preparing the kids for school is what means the most for Chasity Potts, who helped out at the event. Potts feels it is important to give back to the community especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just have to make sure they get what they need because without the tools to learn they can’t learn,” Potts said.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

