3 firefighters injured, 2 businesses damaged in early morning Longview fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Three firefighters suffered minor injuries, and two businesses after a fire broke out at a strip shopping center on Longview’s High Street early Saturday morning.

Longview Fire Chief J.P. Steelman told KLTV News that a three-alarm fire started at about 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

Steelman said that three firefighters were injured, but they were all treated and released. The origin of the fire is still unknown at this time.

Two businesses, including Tatum Music, were heavily damaged due to the fire.

