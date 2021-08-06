East Texas Now Business Break
WebXtra: New COVID-19 test for inmates

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Jails have been hit hard over the past year with the pandemic; the Gregg County Sheriff’s office has devised a new way to help with the fight against covid-19 in the jail. KLTV’s Bob Hallmark visited the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office to learn about their method of processing inmates in the midst of COVID.

Gregg County Lieutenant Josh Tubb said “It’s our responsibility to keep every person that is in our care safe and healthy.” The Gregg County jail currently, as of August 6, has one positive case. New arrestees are given a pre-screening with a nurse assessment, then a temperature check of arrestee. If they are showing any signs or symptoms, they are immediately sent to receive medical clearance. However, if they pass that first stage, all officers and arrestees are given a mask to enter the book-in area. Before book-in begins, a nasal swab rapid test is given to process during the book in process. These rapid tests were made available through emergency management coordinator.

There is an alternative if someone tests positive in rapid test. One option is to take the arrestee to medical clearance or, based on the charge, release the arrestee for medical treatment and file on them through district attorney office and press a warrant at a later date. This option is determined by the arresting officer.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office staff is 100% vaccinated.

