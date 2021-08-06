WebXtra: Fair event provides health resources for Tyler’s LGBTQ+ community

East Texas Now Business Break
By Justin Honore
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Special Health Resources and Tyler Area Gays have partnered together to host the LGBTQ+ Health Fair on Friday. The fair features booths of LGBTQ+ friendly medical providers and businesses in the areas as well as free testing. The goal of the fair is to provide a safe space for members of the LGBTQ+ community to network with medical providers. The fair takes place from 2-6 p.m. at Special Health Resources Tyler Care Clinic on Troup Hwy.

