US probing whether Mercedes vans can roll away unexpectedly

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s highway safety agency is investigating whether some Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans can shift out of park and unexpectedly roll away.

The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers an unknown number of vans from the 2019 model year.

The agency says it has 11 complaints about the problem including eight crashes and one injury.

Some of the complaints say the gearshift indicator shows that the vans are in park, but they were able to roll away.

The agency says in documents posted Friday that it will investigate how often the problem happens and the safety consequences.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

