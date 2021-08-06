United Way of Smith County announces $1.9 million goal for 81st campaign

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - United Way of Smith County is kicking off its 81st local campaign with a celebration at the Woman’s Building, 911 South Broadway Ave. in Tyler. The event, sponsored by Henry & Peters, will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m., with breakfast provided by Brookshire Grocery Company and refreshments by Hiland Dairy.

A brief program will begin at 9:00 am to recognize our corporate partners and spotlight the 2022 Hyundai Elantra that Patterson Auto Group in Tyler is providing for our giveaway at the end of the 2021 campaign. Anyone pledging $5 or more per week to the campaign is automatically entered in the drawing for the Hyundai Elantra.

United Way Board Chair, David Stein said, “We have set an ambitious goal to raise $1.9 million this year. That is a significant increase over last year, but we are aware the local needs are increasing and have never been greater. 100% of everything raised stays right here in Smith County, and we believe that collectively, we will continue to meet some of the greatest needs facing local families. We are aware of the enormous generosity of our Smith County community, recognizing the value in how United Way partners with local providers to extend important resources to the community.”

2021 Campaign Chairman, James Sheridan said, “We are so grateful to the local companies and thousands of individuals that came together last year to help our neighbors. When Covid-19 created many hardships in Smith County last year, so many ran towards the problem and made sure that needs were met. This is going to be another great year, and we are hoping to make an even bigger impact! The kickoff event also provides us the opportunity to recognize our great volunteers as well as our Community Pillar sponsor companies who cover the expense to run the campaign.”

Each year, United Way of Smith County helps 1 in 4 people living in Smith County because of corporate gifts, workplace campaigns, individual donors and Tyler Gives, an annual Giving Tuesday fundraiser.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.