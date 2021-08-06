TRAFFIC ALERT: Multi-vehicle wreck in Tyler at intersection of S. Broadway, Grande

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police and fire are at the scene of a wreck in South Tyler.

The wreck occurred at S. Broadway’s intersection with E. Grande Blvd. Tyler police list the incident as a pin-in wreck.

Traffic is heavily congested on S. Broadway, especially on the northbound side south of E. Grande, and on the southbound side, north of W. Grande.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

