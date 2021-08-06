Texas Telemedicine rules changing, patients won’t be able to do audio-only appointments

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Emergency rules for telemedicine will expire at the end of August, which will be an adjustment for those who got used to medical consultations over the phone.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Texas relaxed rules about telemedicine to allow for easier doctor and therapist visits.

“It enabled the use of things like, FaceTime or Facebook messenger,” said Rodney Young, M.D. Chairman of the family and community medicine at TTUHSC.

It also allowed patients seeking care to reach out to new doctors by telephone only, which was particularly beneficial for patients in rural areas without connectivity.

“The population that was audio only is maybe, they didn’t have an access to a smart phone, maybe they just had a regular house phone,” said Holly Holcomb, CEO at Childress Regional Hospital.

While this option will expire, telehealth video conferencing will continue, as it complies with federal privacy rules.

Ones that won’t be able to even use video conferencing option are Texans who are prescribed opioids for chronic pain.

The expiration of emergency rules will require these patients to go back to all in-person visits.

“That’s something that we really need to see people in more regular intervals in the office to asses tolerability compliance safety,” said Young.

Insurance companies will also no longer be required to reimburse doctors for telemedicine visits at the same rate they would for in-person visits.

“Patients who are accustomed to phone calls, really prefer that modality,” said Young. “Historically if providers paid at all for telephone services its a minimal amount and healthcare practices won’t be able to survive doing that, if that’s the approach the insurance industry intends to take, maybe this very patient-friendly convenient thing would become unavailable on the base of policy.”

Both experts say the number of people using audio-only appointments in our area is minimal and most patients prefer in-person visits.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.