Palestine ISD staff members excited to see daughter compete in Olympic final

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Two Palestine ISD employees Danny and Nancy Malone are getting to see their daughter complete her athletic dream for the second time.

The Malone’s daughters Maggie Malone is currently competing for Team USA as a member of the track and field team in the Tokyo Olympics after competing in 2016 in Rio. According to Danny Malone, Maggie has always set her mind to achieving her goals.

“She always said that she was going to be a division one athlete that was her goal,” said Danny Malone. “She was going to be one.”

Maggie accomplished that division one goal as a member of the University of Nebraska and Texas A&M University track teams. When Maggie arrived to Nebraska’s campus she changed to throwing the javelin. Maggie immediately excelled and that inspired her parents who were able use Maggie as an example to teach the kids that they coach.

“We preach to these kids be a multi-sport athlete and just because she played volleyball, she played softball those were skills that were good for the javelin,” said Nancy Malone.

Maggie was able to advance to the javelin finals in Toyoko after her performance on Tuesday. Friday morning she will be competing for a medal which her parents are proud of.

“Any medal that she earns tomorrow, we will be happy if she doesn’t earn a medal, we will still be happy for her,” said Danny Malone.

No matter the outcome, the Malones will be celebrating a dream that came true in Tokyo all the way in East Texas.

“We will probably jump in the car and throw a flag out and be honking all over town who knows what we will do but I know we will be praising God for the whole time,” said Nancy Malone.

The javelin finals is set to begin at 6:50 a.m. The Malones also plan to have Maggie speak to the students at Palestine ISD about her story when she returns.

