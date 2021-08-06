Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A very quiet weather pattern is setting up for much of East Texas. Very little chance for any rain through the next 7 days, however a few showers are possible over NW counties today and tonight, but those chances are at 10%, then a few over southernmost areas of ETX on Friday. A dry weekend and a warmer weekend are forecast for all of us. Only slight chances for a few PM showers/thundershowers are in the forecast for next week over Deep East Texas as the Sea-Breezy front may show itself each afternoon. Temperatures are slowly warming up and should be near normal to slightly above normal Sunday through Thursday of next week. The Smoke/Haze is likely to continue through the weekend as well. Hopefully, as high pressure builds over our area early next week, the smoke/haze will lessen or even end for a while. We will keep you posted/update on that as we head into next week. Have a great night, East Texas.

