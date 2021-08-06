New Lufkin ISD gym officially opens
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD officially opened its new multipurpose facility on Friday with a set of round robin volleyball scrimmages featuring Lufkin, Diboll, Rusk and Trinity.
The new facility was part of a bond that brought the district a remodeled middle school, new baseball field, new softball field and additional tennis courts.
Lufkin will host their first game on Tuesday vs Willis.
