East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

New Lufkin ISD gym officially opens

Lufkin ISD has officially opened its new gym.
Lufkin ISD has officially opened its new gym.
By Caleb Beames
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin ISD officially opened its new multipurpose facility on Friday with a set of round robin volleyball scrimmages featuring Lufkin, Diboll, Rusk  and Trinity.

The new facility was part of a bond that brought the district a remodeled middle school, new baseball field, new softball field and additional tennis courts.

Lufkin will host their first game on Tuesday vs Willis.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roger McCasland, 44, of Mesquite, was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with...
Mesquite man arrested in connection with shooting death of man found buried in Van Zandt County
The homes are side-bv-side.
Owner of burned Winona homes lost pets, vehicle in fire that started in golf cart charger
David Harris, 51, of Prairieville, La.
Smith County affidavit: FBI agent exposed himself to juveniles in Texas, Louisiana, Florida
Crash at E. Marshall and Green Street
1 lane blocked after crash at East Marshall and Green Street in Longview
A West African Banded Cobra snake went missing from its enclosure on Tuesday, according to the...
Authorities warn of venomous snake loose in North Texas town

Latest News

Lufkin ISD has officially opened its new gym.
WebXtra: Lufkin gym
Big D & Bubba speak with KLTV's Blake Holland on Monday, Aug. 2 about their departure from the...
Big D & Bubba find new radio home in East Texas
RAW: Man robs Nacodoches convenience store
RAW: Man robs Nacodoches convenience store
Week 2
Week 2