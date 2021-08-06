East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A nice start to the day with a few clouds this morning and temperatures starting out in the lower 70s. Winds will be light today mainly out of the south. Expect temperatures to warm into the lower 90s this afternoon and continue to warm through the weekend. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy for Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures reaching the mid 90s each afternoon. A bit more of a breeze returns to the forecast early next week, but things still look dry. Hot and humid with high temperatures back in the upper 90s for next week.

