Longview City Council votes to convert Guthrie Park tennis court into Pickleball court

By Jamey Boyum and Christian Terry
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Parks Director Scott Caron and Longview Pickleball Club member Dustin Eberhart about the Guthrie Park tennis court that will be converted into a Pickleball court in the next month or so.

In Thursdays council meeting the city voted to accept a $13,000 donation from the club for the tennis court’s refit.

