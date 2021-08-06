Leon County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmates

BUFFALO, Texas (KBTX) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for two inmates that escaped Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office.

The inmates, Kevin Anthony Kahler, 36, and Kevin Krebb, 33, are believed to be in the area of the Leon County Expo at County Road 305 and IH-45.

Anyone with information about the inmates’ location should call the Leon County Sheriff’s Office at 903-536-2749.

