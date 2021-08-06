Huntington Red Devils raising expectations

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Huntington Red Devils had a bitter sweet 2020 season.

On the positive side the team won 4 games, setting a school mark for the most wins in a single season. On the negative side, the team missed the playoffs after making it two straight years prior. The most frustrating part about that is that the team missed the playoffs by one game and three of the team’s five losses came by a touchdown or less.

“The most wins in Huntington’s history is good but the playoffs is where we want to be,” quarterback Garrett Chancellor said. “The accountability has gone up. Everybody is trying to bring each other up instead of down.”

Head coach Joshua Colvert said the team has entered the fall camp with a pep in their step and with a new look of confidence.

“One of the differences from now and before in Huntington is that there are expectations,” Colvert said. “There are positive expectations. We have experienced success and we expect them to be successful. It allows the kids to come to work and get better and understand there is something in the end for them.”

It will be another tough test for Huntington to make the playoffs and if that is to happen the team will most likely break that 4-win mark.

“We are starting to do things,” athlete Ayden Colbert said. “People are wanting to win and want to succeed. People are putting in the effort to achieve that goal.”

Colvert said six wins is a realistic goal for his team but they will have to play their very best each game.

“Going into the season DCTF has us picked fourth in the district and that is an honor, but we re going to have to go out and play,” Colvert said. “No one is going to lay down for us.”

