Gregg County jury duty canceled for Aug. 9

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County jury duty has been canceled for Monday, Aug. 9.

According to Gregg County district clerk Trey Hattaway, a jury panel will not be needed next week in Gregg County. Jury trials next week have either been postponed, settled, or plea bargains made.

If you received a jury selection notification from Gregg County to appear at the courthouse on Monday, Aug. 9, you can ignore it.

