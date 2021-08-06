Gregg County jury duty canceled for Aug. 9

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Gregg County jury duty has been canceled for Monday, Aug. 9.

According to Gregg County district clerk Trey Hattaway, a jury panel will not be needed next week in Gregg County. Jury trials next week have either been postponed, settled, or plea bargains made.

If you received a jury selection notification from Gregg County to appear at the courthouse on Monday, Aug. 9, you can ignore it.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.